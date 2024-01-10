Doubs (chest) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate.

Doubs mostly avoided the injury bug this season, unlike most of the rest of the Packers receiving corps, but he made an early exit this past Sunday against the Bears due to a chest issue. On Monday, coach Matt LaFleur called Doubs "day-to-day," per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, and his ability to mix into drills at Wednesday's walkthrough seems to back that up. Doubs thus has two more chances this week to get back to full before Green Bay potentially gives him a designation ahead of Sunday's wild-card game at Dallas.