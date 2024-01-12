Doubs (chest) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's wild-card contest at Dallas, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Doubs made an early exit from the Packers' Week 18 win against the Bears due to a chest injury, which capped his on-field work Wednesday and Thursday. Having said that, it won't impact his availability for Sunday's playoff opener, something that can't be said for fellow wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring), who is listed as questionable. Even if Watson suits up for the first time since Week 13, Doubs will remain one of Green Bay's top WRs in terms of snap share, as he topped 80 percent in 12 of 17 appearances this season.