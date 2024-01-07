Doubs is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bears due to a chest injury.

Doubs appeared to sustain an injury when he failed to haul in a would-be touchdown pass during the first quarter, as he was seen moving into the medical tent after the drive, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. Coming into Sunday's action, the second-year wideout leads the Packers with eight touchdown catches this season to go along with career highs in both receptions (59) and yards (674). With Christian Watson (hamstring) already inactive, expect reserves Bo Melton and Malik Heath to see increased playing time behind Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks.