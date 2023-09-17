Doubs is expected to serve as quarterback Jordan Love's primary target Sunday against the Falcons with No. 1 receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) listed as questionable but expected to be inactive for the contest, Zach Kruse of USA Today reports.

With Watson on track to miss a second consecutive game, Doubs should once again be in line for an expanded profile in the Green Bay passing attack after catching four passes for 26 yards and two touchdowns on five targets in the Packers' season-opening win over the Bears. Doubs played less than half of the Packers' snaps on offense (48 percent) in the Week 1 win, but that may have been a byproduct of Green Bay's 18-point margin of victory along with the fact that he had been listed as questionable heading into the opener with a hamstring injury of his own. The second-year Nevada product seemingly came out of the opener no worse for the wear, as he doesn't carry an injury designation into the weekend after following up limited practices Wednesday and Thursday with a full session Friday.