Watkins (hamstring) was spotted running routes on the field during pregame warmups prior to Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Jets, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

After missing the requisite four games since he landed on injured reserve Sept. 24, Watkins is eligible to return to action as soon as this upcoming weekend in Washington. The Packers have yet to open Watkins' 21-day window to resume practicing, but head coach Matt LaFleur alluded to the possibility of the receiver being able to mix into drills when Green Bay begins Week 7 prep Wednesday. If Watkins is able to practice and gains clearance to play against the Commanders, it would be a big boon to a struggling Packers passing attack that was became further weakened by the loss of Randall Cobb, who is expected to miss 2-to-4 weeks after his spraining his ankle in the loss to the Jets.