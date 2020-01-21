Packers' Tim Boyle: Throws first NFL passes in 2019
Boyle played in three games in 2019, completing three of four passes for 15 yards.
The Packers like what they saw out of the 25-year-old signal caller during training camp enough that they cut former second-round pick Deshone Kizer to make Boyle the backup to Aaron Rodgers. Boyle took a few knees in blowout games and threw his first NFL passes in a blowout loss to the 49ers in Week 12, but he otherwise stayed on the sidelines while Rodgers stayed healthy. Boyle has another year under contract with the Packers, but there's no guarantee that they keep him around in 2020, especially if they try to bring in Rodgers' successor through the draft.
