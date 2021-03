Burns has recovered from his shoulder injury, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Burns will return to his pass rushing role on the Panthers' defensive line in 2021 after suffering a shoulder injury at the end of his 2020 campaign. The 22-year-old ended his season with 58 tackles (35 solo), nine sacks, four passes defended and three forced fumbles. With Burns now healthy and Hasason Reddick rushing opposite of him, the team's D-line is looking promising for this year.