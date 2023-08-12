Young completed four of six passes for 21 yards in Saturday's 27-0 preseason loss to the Jets.

Young didn't show much in his NFL debut, but Matt Corral didn't fare any better over the remainder of the game upon replacing Young after three drives. The first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft could see more extensive action in the team's second preseason game against the Giants as Young and the rest of Carolina's new-look first-team offense try to gain confidence and chemistry ahead of the regular season.