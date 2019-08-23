McCaffrey rushed three times for 16 yards and caught one of his two targets for 10 yards in Thursday night's 10-3 preseason loss to the Patriots.

McCaffrey's first and likely only taste of the preseason included just three drives, but saw him rip off a long run of 13 yards while also gaining a first down through the air. The dual-threat dynamo will probably now sit Carolina's final exhibition outing before preparing for a Week 1 clash against the Rams to kick off his hotly anticipated third professional campaign.