McCaffrey (ankle) isn't expected to return for Sunday's game at New Orleans, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Pelissero's report comes a day removed from coach Matt Rhule telling Joe Person of The Athletic that he is unsure whether McCaffrey will be available "this week, next week or the week after." McCaffrey so far has missed four consecutive games due to a high right ankle sprain and seems poised to log a fifth DNP this weekend. Perhaps the Panthers hope McCaffrey is able to practice in the near future with an eye toward a Week 8 matchup with the Falcons on Thursday, Oct. 29. If he sits out the next two contests, though, his next chance to play would be Sunday, Nov. 8 in Kansas City. As long as McCaffrey is sidelined, Mike Davis will serve as Carolina's bell-cow back.
More News
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Return date still uncertain•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Week 8 return may be most likely•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Activation not imminent•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Absent from practice•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Eligible to return in Week 6•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Placed on IR•