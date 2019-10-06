Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Tended to cramps Sunday
Coach Ron Rivera told Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic that McCaffrey dealt with cramps near the end of Sunday's 34-27 win against the Jaguars.
McCaffrey limped off the field on the Panthers' second-to-last possession and was seen stretching his legs, per Rodrigue. A short time later, McCaffrey's backup, Reggie Bonnafon, iced the game with a 59-yard touchdown run, and while the Panthers had one last drive, Bonnafon got all the reps out of the backfield thereafter. Rivera implied that McCaffrey will receive plenty of rest this week, so his practice reps may be capped as the team readies itself for a divisional matchup with the Buccaneers at home.
