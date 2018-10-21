McCaffrey carried seven times for 29 yards and gained 51 yards on six catches during Sunday's 21-17 win over the Eagles.

McCaffrey didn't get many opportunities on the ground as his team was behind for most of the contest. He finished tied for second on the team in targets and caught every pass that was thrown his way as he eclipsed 45 receiving yards for the fourth time in six games. Touchdowns have been hard to come by for McCaffrey -- he has just one to his name this season -- but his involvement as a receiver has kept him among the more useful running back options in PPR formats. Still, fantasy owners are likely looking for more as he heads into a tough matchup against the Ravens next Sunday.