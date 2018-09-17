Moore hauled in one of his two targets for a 51-yard touchdown reception Sunday in the Panthers' 31-24 loss to the Falcons. He also gained seven yards on his lone carry of the afternoon.

Though the rookie first-round pick has yet to carve out a major role in the Panthers' passing game, he put his dynamic speed and athleticism on display in Week 2. With Carolina trailing by 14 points late in the fourth quarter, Moore found a soft spot in the defense around the Atlanta 35-yard line, then stiff-armed a would-be tackler and outran multiple defenders for the score. Quarterback Cam Newton looked Moore's way again for a potential game-tying touchdown as time expired, but the wideout let a Hail Mary heave slip through his hands in the end zone while being blanketed by the Atlanta secondary. Despite the disappointing end to his day, Moore, who logged 17 offensive snaps for the second straight week, appears to have earned himself more opportunities in the Panthers' games to come. In his Monday meeting with the media, head coach Ron Rivera said one of his primary objectives will be to get Moore more involved offensively going forward, per Joe Person of The Athletic.