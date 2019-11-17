Panthers' D.J. Moore: Team's top target in Week 11 loss

Moore corralled eight of his 15 targets for 95 receiving yards during Sunday's 29-3 loss to the Falcons.

The second-year wideout continues to capitalize on a high-volume workload, tallying six-plus receptions and 70-plus receiving yards over five of his past six outings. During that span he's been regarded as the clear WR1 in Carolina's passing attack, averaging 10.5 targets per game and never having fewer than eight passes thrown his way. Moore remains a high-floor option heading into the Panthers' Week 12 matchup against a New Orleans defense that surrendered 313 passing yards and two touchdowns to Tampa Bay on Sunday.