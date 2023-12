Chark secured one of two targets for 18 yards in the Panthers' 9-7 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Chark did make good use of his one reception, but he was limited to under 30 receiving yards for the second straight contest. The speedy veteran hasn't topped three catches or 56 receiving yards in any game since Week 3, keeping his fantasy value significantly capped even in deep formats heading into a Week 16 visit from the Packers.