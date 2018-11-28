Reid (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Reid was limited in practice all last week, and continues to manage his recovery from a lingering AC joint issue in his shoulder. The 26-year-old said that his injury is something he can play through, according to David Newton of ESPN.com, so it still appears that Reid is on track for Sunday's tilt against the Buccaneers. If Reid is able to go Week 13, he'll work to end Carolina's four-game losing streak.

