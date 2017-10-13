Play

Whittaker (ankle) will not return to Thursday's matchup with the Eagles, Steve Reed of The Associated Press reports.

Whittaker suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of the contest, ending his night before it really got started. The Panthers will likely move forward with Jonathan Stewart and Christian McCaffrey in the backfield for the remainder of the contest. Look for more updates on the injury to come sometime this weekend.

