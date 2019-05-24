Whittaker worked out for the Saints on Thursday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The bigger news from this report is that Whittaker has seemingly recovered from the torn ACL he sustained during OTAs in 2018 while with the Panthers. The 30-year-old now seems ready to look for his next NFL opportunity. Whittaker recorded 536 rushing yards and two touchdowns over 121 carries (4.4 YPC) in his four seasons with Carolina -- the Texas native actually recorded more return yards (856 total) than rushing yards each year as a Panther. Whittaker was joined by fellow running backs Rob Kelley and Buck Allen in the workout Thursday.