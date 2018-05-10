Panthers' Fozzy Whittaker: Suffers torn ACL
Whittaker was placed on injured reserve Thursday after tearing his ACL during OTAs.
Whittaker suffered the injury earlier this week during a non-contact drill, and his season is over before it even started as a result. Whittaker appeared in just 12 games last season and only ended up carrying the ball seven times, and he was is line to see limited opportunities again in 2018. The Panthers' backfield is expected to be lead by Christian McCaffrey and newly-signed C.J. Anderson, with Cameron Artis-Payne likely seeing limited snaps as well.
