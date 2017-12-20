Panthers' Fozzy Whittaker: Gets one carry
Whittaker rushed for three yards on his lone carry during Sunday's 31-24 win over Green Bay.
The carry snapped a three-game touchless streak for Whittaker and brings his yardage total since Week 4 to zero. Rookie Christian McCaffrey continues to provide highlights while veteran back Jonathan Stewart keeps bringing power in between the tackles. Throw in one of the league's most mobile quarterbacks and there simply isn't much room for Whittaker to get much action week to week.
