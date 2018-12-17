Panthers' Greg Olsen: Expected to make full recovery

Olsen (foot) recently underwent surgery on his right foot and is expected to make a full recovery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Olsen re-injured his surgically repaired right foot during the Panthers' Week 13 loss to Tampa Bay and was ultimately placed on injured reserve ahead of Carolina's Week 14 loss to Cleveland. The 33-year-old remains under contract through the next two seasons, but it isn't clear how much of Olsen's impending rehab program will eat into his preparation time for the 2019 campaign.