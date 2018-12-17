Panthers' Greg Olsen: Expected to make full recovery
Olsen (foot) recently underwent surgery on his right foot and is expected to make a full recovery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Olsen re-injured his surgically repaired right foot during the Panthers' Week 13 loss to Tampa Bay and was ultimately placed on injured reserve ahead of Carolina's Week 14 loss to Cleveland. The 33-year-old remains under contract through the next two seasons, but it isn't clear how much of Olsen's impending rehab program will eat into his preparation time for the 2019 campaign.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 15 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings helps you sort through a wild Week 15 to prepare for your championship roun...
-
Week 15 reactions and early waivers
Week 15 Sunday was filled with heroics and heartbreak, especially from running backs. Dave...
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...