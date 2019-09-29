Panthers' Greg Olsen: Frustrated in upset win
Olsen secured two of four targets for five yards in the Panthers' 16-10 win over the Texans on Sunday.
Olsen appeared to be open on a couple of additional occasions but went unnoticed by second-year quarterback Kyle Allen. The veteran tight end didn't seem encumbered by the back troubles that had previously plagued him, yet both his receptions and receiving yardage were easily season-worst figures. Olsen will look to get back to his customary level of production when the Panthers take on the Jaguars in Week 5.
