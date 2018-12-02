Panthers' Greg Olsen: Suffers season-ending foot injury

Olsen said he ruptured the "plantar" in his right foot during Sunday's 24-17 loss at Tampa Bay, ending his season, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. "It was kind of just a matter of time with this foot," Olsen told Max Henson of the Panthers' official site. "[We] got as much out of it as we could have."

Injuries to his right foot have plagued Olsen for most of the past two seasons. He didn't come close to replicating his production from the previous three seasons -- all of them 1,000-yard efforts -- hauling in 44 of 76 passes for 482 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games between 2017 and 2018. Surgery will be ordered up at the appropriate time, after which a timetable for his recovery should be released. Look for fellow tight ends Ian Thomas and Chris Manhertz to fill in for Olsen the rest of the way.