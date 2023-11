Hurst (concussion) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice.

Hurst has missed both of Carolina's first two Week 11 practices while in concussions protocol and thus appears to be trending toward an absence Sunday against the Cowboys. If Hurst is sidelined this weekend, Tommy Tremble would have a clearer path to the No. 1 role at tight end after the two had been working in a timeshare in recent weeks.