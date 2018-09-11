Panthers' Kawann Short: Two sacks in win
Short recorded two tackles and two sacks across 35 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Cowboys.
Short anchored the Panthers' defensive line on Sunday, holding Ezekiel Elliot to 69 yards in the contest. In addition to his two sacks, he also played a key role in Mario Addison's strip sack of Dak Prescott, as Short took on a double-team of blocks from the Cowboys' line.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 2
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Podcast: The best of Week 1
We’ve got advice for James Conner and Le’Veon Bell owners plus recaps of every game.
-
Believe in Mahomes, Conner?
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 1 and tells you what you should believe.
-
Early Waivers: Managing Week 1 injuries
We saw a couple of big-name tight ends go down with what could be significant injuries in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.