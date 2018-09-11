Panthers' Kawann Short: Two sacks in win

Short recorded two tackles and two sacks across 35 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Cowboys.

Short anchored the Panthers' defensive line on Sunday, holding Ezekiel Elliot to 69 yards in the contest. In addition to his two sacks, he also played a key role in Mario Addison's strip sack of Dak Prescott, as Short took on a double-team of blocks from the Cowboys' line.

More News
Our Latest Stories