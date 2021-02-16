The Panthers are releasing Short (shoulder) on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 32-year-old defensive tackle had one season remaining on a five-year, $80.5 million contract, after playing just five games total between 2019 and 2020. He averaged 8.2 sacks and 17.3 QB hits per year from 2015 to 2017, but his stats declined in 2018 (3.5 sacks) and he then suffered season-ending shoulder injuries in back-to-back years. Short had surgery in 2019 on a partially torn rotator cuff in his left shoulder, and he's now rehabbing from October surgery to repair an unspecified issue in his right shoulder.
