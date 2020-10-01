Short (foot) practiced without limitations Thursday, Myles Simmons of the Panthers' official site reports.
Short's status for Week 4 looks promising now that he's progressed from limited to full practice participation over the past two days. Injury issues have so far lingered in 2020, however, as Short has missed two games already this season after sitting out all but two contests last year because of a partially torn rotator cuff. The two-time Pro Bowler now has a full practice session in-hand as he readies himself for an upcoming matchup against Arizona's seventh-ranked rush offense (149.7 yards per game).
