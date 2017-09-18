Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Forces fumble in win
Kuechly finished Sunday's 9-3 win over the Bills with five tackles (three solo) and one forced fumble.
Kuechly played all 54 of the Panthers' defensive snaps, but the ineptitude of Buffalo's offense limited his tackling opportunities. Nonetheless, Kuechly was able to jar the ball loose once, even though Carolina couldn't recover. Through two games, Kuechly now boasts 12 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble.
More News
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Starts season with interception•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Returns for dress rehearsal•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Sitting with sore ribs•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Starting in preseason opener•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Dealing with lower-back tightness•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Fully cleared for offseason program•
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...
-
Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...