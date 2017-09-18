Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Forces fumble in win

Kuechly finished Sunday's 9-3 win over the Bills with five tackles (three solo) and one forced fumble.

Kuechly played all 54 of the Panthers' defensive snaps, but the ineptitude of Buffalo's offense limited his tackling opportunities. Nonetheless, Kuechly was able to jar the ball loose once, even though Carolina couldn't recover. Through two games, Kuechly now boasts 12 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble.