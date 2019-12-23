Play

Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Makes six stops

Kuechly made six tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 38-6 loss to the Colts.

Kuechly was also credited with two quarterback hits, but Carolina's defense offered little resistance overall. It'll look to close the campaign with an improved showing, but Week 17's matchup against the high-powered Saints offense doesn't appear favorable.

