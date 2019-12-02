Play

Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Posts seven stops

Kuechly made seven tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 29-21 loss to the Redskins.

Kuechly has now gone five straight games without hitting double digits in tackles, an uncharacteristic stretch for the All-Pro linebacker. Although he defended a pass Sunday, putting him two away from a new career high, Kuechly's declining tackling rate has hurt his traditionally high IDP value.

