Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Just six stops

Kuechly made six tackles (three solo) and defended two passes in Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Saints.

Kuechly has now gone four weeks in a row without hitting double figures in stops, which is surprising for a player of his caliber. On the bright side, he's shown well in coverage, as he's now defended nine passes this season, putting him three away from a new career high.

