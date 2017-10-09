Panthers' Thomas Davis: Involvement scaled back
Davis finished with three tackles (one solo) and recovered a fumble in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Lions.
Davis has been dealing with a rib injury lately, resulting in his workload being lightened over the past couple weeks. In fact, Davis only played 51 percent of Sunday's defensive snaps, a far cry from his usual three-down role. For someone that usually never leaves the field, Davis' injury has clearly impacted his value, evidenced by his mere five tackles the past two games. With a quick turnaround before this Thursday's meeting with the Eagles, Shaq Thompson may once again enjoy an uptick in production if Davis is limited.
