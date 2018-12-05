Smith (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.

Playing just 22 offensive snaps the last two games without being targeted, Smith has clearly taken a back seat within the Panthers offense. Based on the workloads of fellow wideouts this past Sunday, D.J. Moore (66 of 70 snaps on offense), Curtis Samuel (58), Jarius Wright (39) and Devin Funchess (32) are all ahead of Smith in the pecking order. A lingering knee injury isn't helping Smith's cause, but he appears to be on the outside looking in for reps.

