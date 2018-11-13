Smith (knee) said he has resumed running and is feeling much better, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Despite his optimistic statement, Smith was held out of practice Tuesday after missing the past three games. He does have three more chances to practice before the Panthers play in Detroit on Sunday, but it won't come as any surprise if he ultimately sits out another game. D.J. Moore started each of the past three contests, catching 10 of 13 targets for 126 yards while adding 76 yards on four carries.