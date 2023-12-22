Woods (illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Packers.
Woods was battling an illness that spread through Carolina's locker room earlier in the week, but he practiced without limitations Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday. He'll occupy his usual starting free safety role Sunday against the Packers.
