Woods (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Falcons.
What kind of illness Woods is dealing with is unclear at this point, but in any case, his availability for Week 15 is now in jeopardy. If he can't go Sunday, one of Sam Franklin (illness) or Alex Cook would be in line to start in Woods' place.
