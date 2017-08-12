Play

The Saints waived Murray on Saturday, Herbie Teope of The Times-Picayune reports.

Murray was attempting unseat Wil Lutz as the team's kicker, but was ultimately let go. The 26-year-old most recently played two games for the Browns in 2016.

