Zappe is expected to start Sunday's game against the Chargers, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site and Zack Cox of NESN.com report.

Though coach Bill Belichick declined to publicly confirm New England's starting quarterback, leading up to the game the signs pointed to Zappe getting the nod after having taken over for Mac Jones (who is in uniform Sunday) in the second half of a 10-7 loss to the Giants in Week 12. With Demario Douglas (concussion) and Kayshon Boutte (shoulder/illness) both out, Zappe is on track to be working with a thinned-out WR corps and given the overall state of the team's offense, plus potentially rainy conditions, it wouldn't surprise us to see the Patriots lean toward a run focus as long as the flow of the Sunday's contest permits. Additionally, it's been speculated that the team has prepared a package of plays designed to get practice squad elevation Malik Cunningham some snaps versus Los Angeles.