Zappe implied Tuesday that he'll remain the Patriots' starting quarterback Thursday at Pittsburgh, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports. "Coach (Bill Belichick) has made it pretty clear, but I'll let him announce it to everybody," Zappe said.

Zappe didn't fare much better than previous starter Mac Jones this past Sunday during a 6-0 loss to the Chargers, completing 13 of 25 passes for 141 yards and no touchdowns while rushing four times for 16 yards. On a positive note, Zappe didn't turn the ball over after tossing picks in both of his prior two appearances. His available skill-position talent is in flux considering running back Rhamondre Stevenson has a high-ankle sprain and all of RB Ezekiel Elliott (thigh) and WRs DeVante Parker (knee) Demario Douglas (concussion), JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) and Kayshon Boutte (shoulder) also are on the Patriots' Week 14 injury report. As a result, once Belichick makes it official that Zappe will get the nod this week, he doesn't necessarily have the pieces available to produce on the field.