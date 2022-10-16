Zappe is expected to start Sunday's game in Cleveland with top quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) listed as questionable but considered highly unlikely to play, sources tell Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Clarification on the Patriots' plans at quarterback won't officially arrive until the team releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, but unless Jones checks out better than anticipated during pregame warmups, Zappe will pick up his second straight start. The Patriots' decision to elevate another quarterback in Garrett Gilbert from the practice squad Saturday already signaled that Jones is trending toward missing a third straight contest, despite the fact that Jones practiced in a limited fashion this week. Gilbert should serve as the backup behind Zappe, who completed 17 of 21 attempts for 188 yards, a touchdown and an interception in his first NFL start last week in the Patriots' 29-0 win over the Lions.