The Patriots are preparing for Zappe to start Sunday against the Chargers, sources tell Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

Though head coach Bill Belichick has been unwilling to confirm a starting quarterback for the second week in a row, signs are pointing to Zappe getting his first nod of the season. Zappe took the bulk of the first-team reps at practice Wednesday, three days after he replaced Mac Jones for the second half of a 10-7 loss to the Giants. The second-year signal-caller out of Western Kentucky didn't provide much of a spark to the New England offense in Week 12 and now owns an ugly 48.7 percent completion rate for 4.1 yards per attempt on 39 passes this season, but the Patriots nonetheless appear set to give Zappe a chance to lead the offense with Jones having failed to finish four of his 11 starts while throwing 12 interceptions and averaging a career-low 6.1 yards per attempt. Assuming he does in fact end up starting the Week 13 game, Zappe wouldn't represent anything more than a low-end lineup option in leagues that start two quarterbacks or have a QB flex spot.