Zappe completed 13 of 25 passes for 141 yards with no touchdowns or turnovers in Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Chargers. He added four rushing attempts for 16 yards.

Zappe failed to lead the Patriots to any points in his first start of the season. He completed just five of 12 passes for 39 yards in the first half, and while Zappe mustered more yardage after halftime, he still didn't move the offense effectively. Mac Jones wasn't much better prior to being benched, so it remains to be seen which quarterback the Patriots will turn to on a short week against the Steelers on Thursday. Per Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site, the team also had plays drawn up for mobile rookie Malik Cunningham, so Cunningham may work his way into the mix under center as well.