Zappe took multiple reps under center during the media-access portion of Wednesday's practice and was then was followed by practice-squad member Malik Cunningham, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Reiss adds that neither Mac Jones nor the Patriots' other practice-squad quarterback (Will Grier) threw during the early portion of the session. While head coach Bill Belichick has declined to name a starting quarterback for this Sunday's game against the Chargers, the way Wednesday's practice transpired hints at Zappe potentially getting the nod this weekend. During the Patriots' 10-7 loss to the Giants in Week 12, Zappe replaced Jones after halftime and completed nine of 14 passes for 54 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.