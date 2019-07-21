The Patriots placed Thomas (Achilles) on their Physically Unable to Perform list Sunday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Thomas tore his left Achilles last December. It's the second such injury of the 31-year-old's career, as he tore his right Achilles during the 2011 season. Thomas likely won't stay on the PUP list for very long and he can be activated at any time between now and the end of preseason.