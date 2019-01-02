Patriots' Devin McCourty: Progressing, still not practicing
McCourty (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.
McCourty's status for the Patriots' playoff opener remains in limbo, but there appears to be growing optimism that he'll have the chance to suit up. The extra week of rest will be a major factor in McCourty's favor, but given the nature of head injuries it's more of a wait-and-see situation than anything else at the moment. The hope is he'll return to practice soon, but we likely won't know his game status for the divisional round for at least another week.
