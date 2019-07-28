Patriots' Dontrelle Inman: Absent Sunday
Inman (undisclosed) wasn't present at Sunday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
It's unclear what held Inman out of practice Sunday or if the issue will hold him out of future practices. The 30-year-old was unable to separate himself from the rest of New England's receivers in the team's offseason program and has had a quiet training camp four days in. Inman's absence comes at an inopportune time, as he's unable to take advantage of additional reps offered in the absence of Julian Edelman (thumb) and Demaryius Thomas (Achilles).
