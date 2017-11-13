Patriots' Dwayne Allen: First catch of season yields TD

Allen was on the field for 20 out of a possible 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's 41-16 win over the Broncos, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

More importantly, Allen caught his first pass of the season (on two targets), which resulted in an 11-yard TD. The continued presence and health of Rob Gronkowski, coupled with the team's recent addition of Martellus Bennett, however, limits Allen's fantasy utility in the coming weeks.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories