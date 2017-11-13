Patriots' Dwayne Allen: First catch of season yields TD

Allen was on the field for 20 out of a possible 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's 41-16 win over the Broncos, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

More importantly, Allen caught his first pass of the season (on two targets), which resulted in an 11-yard TD. The continued presence and health of Rob Gronkowski, coupled with the team's recent addition of Martellus Bennett, however, limits Allen's fantasy utility in the coming weeks.