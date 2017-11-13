Patriots' Dwayne Allen: First catch of season yields TD
Allen was on the field for 20 out of a possible 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's 41-16 win over the Broncos, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.
More importantly, Allen caught his first pass of the season (on two targets), which resulted in an 11-yard TD. The continued presence and health of Rob Gronkowski, coupled with the team's recent addition of Martellus Bennett, however, limits Allen's fantasy utility in the coming weeks.
More News
-
Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Sees 20 snaps in Week 8•
-
Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Logs 20 snaps Sunday•
-
Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Logs six snaps Sunday•
-
Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Sees 50 snaps Thursday•
-
Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Opportunity knocks Thursday•
-
Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Could see added work Thursday•
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...