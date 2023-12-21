Peppers didn't practice Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

This is the first news of a hamstring injury for Peppers, who has been a near every-down player for the Patriots this season and logged 90 percent of the team's defensive snaps in a loss to Kansas City on Sunday. He ranks fourth on New England with 76 tackles and first with seven pass defenses this season, so it would be a big blow for the team if he's unable to play against Denver on Sunday. Peppers' practice status over the remainder of Week 16 prep should provide clearer insight about his chances of suiting up against the Broncos.