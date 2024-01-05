Peppers (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets.
Peppers missed the Patriots' last two games with this hamstring issue but after a week of limited practice sessions, he's got a shot at returning in Week 18. If the 28-year-old is unable to suit up Sunday, Jalen Mills would likley start at free safety alongside Kyle Dugger.
More News
-
Patriots' Jabrill Peppers: Downgraded to out•
-
Patriots' Jabrill Peppers: Still absent from practice•
-
Patriots' Jabrill Peppers: Set to miss first game of 2023•
-
Patriots' Jabrill Peppers: Dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Patriots' Jabrill Peppers: Snags interception in win•
-
Patriots' Jabrill Peppers: Registers first sack of 2023•