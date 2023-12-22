Peppers (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Peppers popped up on Wednesday's injury report with a hamstring issue and he was unable to practice all week. In his absence, Jalen Mills figures to step in as the starting free safety for Sunday's game alongside strong safety Kyle Dugger.
